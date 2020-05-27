black lives matter protests

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
COVID-19 infection rates are 40% or higher in some L.A. County jails
Top Stories
Placer County to petition state to reopen gyms, nail salons and entertainment venues
Texas Supreme Court blocks vote-by-mail expansion, saying lack of immunity to COVID-19 doesn’t count as ‘disability’
8th Terminal Island inmate infected with COVID-19 dies, after officials say he recovered; 70% of prisoners at facility test positive
Federal judge orders new safety measures in O.C. jails, but denies inmate releases over virus threat
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California lawmakers expected to reject Newson’s budget, rely on additional federal aid
Top Stories
COVID-19 infection rates are 40% or higher in some L.A. County jails
1 killed in 2nd night of violent protests in Minneapolis as demonstrators clash with police over George Floyd’s death
Twitter CEO says fact check label on Trump’s tweets doesn’t make platform ‘arbiter of truth’
Placer County to petition state to reopen gyms, nail salons and entertainment venues
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
LIT Method, high intensity low impact training with founders Taylor and Justin Norris
Video
Top Stories
Fashion expert Lawrence Zarian with quarantine buys
Video
When to take your child to the emergency room with ER nurse Monica Goodwin
Video
NASA and SpaceX’s historic ‘Launch America’ preview
Video
DIY crafts with Tierra Encantada
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Maj. Scott Huesing, Combat Veteran/Author | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Top Stories
S1 Ep.5 The One With the East German Laundry Detergent | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.50 A walk in the park | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.49 World Meditation Day | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Journalism in the time of COVID-19 with Aaron Nolan | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
black lives matter protests
George Floyd protestors clash with police in Minnesota and LA
Video
Most Popular
Protestors block 101 Freeway, smash patrol car window in downtown L.A. during protest over George Floyd’s death
Video
Amazon employee who was part of coronavirus hiring spree dies 2 weeks after starting job in Irvine
Struggling rental car companies expected to sell vehicles at deep discounts
Video
13-year-old boy is youngest to graduate from Fullerton College in school’s 107-year history
Smaller classes, 1-way staircases and handwashing schedules: L.A. County officials offer framework for coming school year
Video
Most California counties — but not L.A. — can now reopen barbershops and hair salons, with modifications
Video
Video shows deputy punching driver during traffic stop in Lynwood, spurring response from sheriff
Video