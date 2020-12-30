Blake Leeper

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Election guide
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
China gives go-ahead to its 1st homegrown vaccine said to be 79.3% effective
Dog rescued after being left on side of South L.A. freeway
Video
Followers of Christian singer who hosts maskless concerts clash with activists on Skid Row
Video
Some California tribal casinos ring in 2021 with a bang as virus spreads
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
China gives go-ahead to its 1st homegrown vaccine said to be 79.3% effective
Top Stories
Some California tribal casinos ring in 2021 with a bang as virus spreads
Top Stories
California hits record COVID-19 deaths as new variant confirmed in San Diego man with no travel history
Video
Bracing for another COVID-19 surge, L.A. County officials say more measures needed to combat virus
Nancy Pelosi likely to be reelected as House speaker, but pandemic could make it difficult
‘We’re at capacity’: Some L.A. County mortuaries and funeral homes turn away grieving families amid rising toll from COVID-19
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Family-friendly D.I.Y. activities and experiments with The King of Random
Video
Top Stories
Fun and festive ideas to host your virtual New Year’s Eve party with food and lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy
Video
‘Virgin River’ star Sarah Dugdale on the hit Netflix show
Video
‘Wonder Years’ alum Olivia D’Abo on the new topical drama ‘Angie: Lost Girls’
Video
Health expert Dr. Anthony Harris on the hospital crisis and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Vegas NYE
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Blake Leeper
Heartwarming video shows Paralympic medalist cheering on child with his 1st prosthetic leg in Oklahoma City
Video
Most Popular
State’s 1st case of new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus detected in SoCal
Video
Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder charged with murder in Westlake Village hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
Samuel Little, most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, dies in L.A. County
Video
Police respond as maskless protesters force their way into Erewhon Market in Fairfax
Video
Bracing for another COVID-19 surge, L.A. County officials say more measures needed to combat virus
2nd stimulus checks: GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2,000 payments
Video
Followers of Christian singer who hosts maskless concerts clash with activists on Skid Row
Video