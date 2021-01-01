Bobbie Jo Stinnett

Skip to content
Top Stories
90 arrested amid crackdown on New Year’s Eve ‘super-spreader’ events in L.A. County
Army Corps of Engineers will assess, and upgrade oxygen-delivery systems at several L.A. County hospitals
Trump vetoes California fishing bill with bipartisan support over seafood trade deficit
California reports 585 coronavirus deaths, new single-day record in state
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
California reports 585 coronavirus deaths, new single-day record in state
As hospitals fill up across L.A. County, medical care services suffer
U.S. reaches 20 million COVID-19 cases at start of new year
South L.A.’s MLK hospital crisis highlights racial disparities in health care
L.A. County morgues overflow, funeral homes turn away grieving families amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. appeals court vacates order delaying woman’s federal execution
California reports 585 coronavirus deaths, new single-day record in state
Trump vetoes California fishing bill with bipartisan support over seafood trade deficit
California’s minimum wage set to rise on Jan. 1 as 2021 laws take effect
Watch the Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda
Live
90 arrested amid crackdown on New Year’s Eve ‘super-spreader’ events in L.A. County
Mike Pence seeks to dismiss lawsuit aiming to overturn presidential election results
After firing, L.A. County deputies from clandestine Jump Out Boys win back their badges