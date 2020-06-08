Bonnie Pointer

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Yosemite to require reservations when it reopens this week; passes available starting Tuesday
Top Stories
WHO official: COVID-19 spread by people with no symptoms ‘appears to be rare’
Temperature checks, masks and extensive hand washing: CA Dept. of Education releases guidelines on reopening schools
Video
Some L.A. County libraries partially reopen with sidewalk service
Shutdowns through April prevented about 60 million U.S. coronavirus infections: Study
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Yosemite to require reservations when it reopens this week; passes available starting Tuesday
Top Stories
California lawmakers show support for banning controversial police use of ‘sleeper hold’ that blocks blood flow
U.S. Army may remove names of Confederate leaders from major bases
Firefighters battle blaze at downtown L.A. produce market as propane tanks explode outside: LAFD
Some Minneapolis activists say disbanding the police department is not enough
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Local hair salon on how their business has been affected amid protests and coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
‘Black witnessing’ and protest journalism with author and USC professor Dr. Allissa V. Richardson
Video
Coronavirus: Dr. Anne Rimoin on the safety measures for protesters, phase three of reopening and a possible second peak
Video
Dr. Courtney Howard on the environmental impact of social distancing
Video
Attorney Alison Triessl on the legal case against George Floyd officers
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
S1 Ep.9 The One Where Underdog Gets Away | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.52 Protests, parishioners, and a pandemic | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
S1 Ep.8 The One Where Nana Dies Twice | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Waiting for the whistle with Arash Markazi | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Author Lisa Napoli chronicles the birth of 24-hour news| Frank Buckley Interviews
Video
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
5 Live
Bonnie Pointer
Bonnie Pointer, founding member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
Most Popular
Firefighters battle blaze at downtown L.A. produce market as propane tanks explode outside: LAFD
San Bernardino police search for killer after man shot to death
At least 11 killed during U.S. protests seeking justice for George Floyd, many of them African Americans
Coronavirus transmission rate climbing in L.A. County as economy reopens
Video
Nail salon advocates hold O.C. rally calling on Gov. Newsom to announce reopening guidelines
Video
Temperature checks, masks and extensive hand washing: CA Dept. of Education releases guidelines on reopening schools
Video
Bonnie Pointer, founding member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69