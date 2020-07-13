Skip to content
Top Stories
Coronavirus forces closure of county animal shelter in San Jacinto
Video
Top Stories
Apple announces COVID-19 test kits will be shipped to its employees’ homes
COVID-19 test appointments can be canceled, rescheduled on new L.A. County portal
1 in 3 young adults vulnerable to severe COVID-19, with smoking a big part in risk: UCSF researchers
Coronavirus immunity from antibodies may only last months: study suggests
Top Stories
Arrest made in Sacramento after $25,000 worth of stolen Disney memorabilia found through online auction
Top Stories
2 guards stabbed at high-security prison in Folsom
Officials say Atlanta Braves won’t change 108-year-old name but will review its ‘Tomahawk Chop’
Coronavirus forces closure of county animal shelter in San Jacinto
Video
Hate crime, hit-and-run charges filed in attack on African Americans outside Torrance hotel
Top Stories
O.C. Restaurant Association President Pamela Waitt previews ‘L.A. & O.C. Burger Week’
Video
Top Stories
NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff on his new book ‘Separated’
Video
Summer by the pool essentials with lifestyle expert Alison Deyette
Video
Last-minute tax tips for the July 15th deadline with enrolled tax agent Karla Dennis
Video
Summer of reading challenge with ‘The Week Junior’ magazine
Video
Top Stories
boston fire department
Police investigating after Virgin Mary statue set on fire at Boston church
Newsom requires all of Southern California to close indoor activities at gyms, worship centers, hair salons and malls
Video
‘There is no question that the pandemic has gotten worse’: L.A. mayor updates safer-at-home order as COVID-19 cases surge
O.C. Board of Education to tell schools social distancing isn’t necessary for students and masks could be ‘harmful’
Video
Ventura County officials ID body found in Lake Piru as missing actress Naya Rivera
Video
Coronavirus cases in L.A. County mount as officials offer ‘roadmap’ for schools, roll back reopening of indoor spaces
Video
30-year-old man who thought coronavirus was hoax dies after attending ‘COVID party’: Texas doctor
Video
Ridgecrest temblors tripled chance of big earthquake on San Andreas fault: Study
Video