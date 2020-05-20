Boyce Hydro Power

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
CA’s coronavirus relief program for unemployed immigrant workers off to a rocky start
Top Stories
Morongo and other Coachella Valley casinos to reopen Friday, despite plea from Newsom to stay closed
Mexico City to begin gradual reopening June 1: Mayor
Don’t want to wear a face mask in public during pandemic? ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy has a message
L.A. advances plan to cap fees charged by UberEats, Postmates and other food delivery services
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Michigan dam had repeated safety violations before flooding
Top Stories
CA’s coronavirus relief program for unemployed immigrant workers off to a rocky start
Morongo and other Coachella Valley casinos to reopen Friday, despite plea from Newsom to stay closed
Pilot killed when plane out of Van Nuys crashes on Santa Maria-area school playground
U.S. health officials quietly release more guidance on reopening
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Plant based meals with Tattooed Chef
Video
Top Stories
Grad gift ideas with lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir
Video
Well check-ups & immunizations during COVID-19 with CHLA’s Dr. Mona Patel
Video
Los Angeles Public Library’s career online high school program
Video
The three marketing phases for businesses during COVID-19
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.48 Relief for the restaurant industry? | Coronavirus Daily
Audio
Top Stories
“Best of mixtape”: 80s music flashback | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Ep.47 Focusing on mental health | Coronavirus Daily
Audio
S1 Ep.1 The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
S1 Ep.2 The One with the Sonogram at the End | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
5 Live
Boyce Hydro Power
Michigan dam had repeated safety violations before flooding
Most Popular
Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard
Video
Walt Disney’s grandson slams massive bonuses for Disney execs while workers are furloughed
With more than 1 million unemployment claims, L.A. County’s economy takes a ‘sobering’ hit
Video
Defying Newsom’s orders, Tulare County officials vote to allow businesses and churches to reopen immediately
Don’t want to wear a face mask in public during pandemic? ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy has a message
Most California school districts plan to reopen campuses in the fall
Video
Ventura County sends reopening application to state as total number of coronavirus cases top 850
Video