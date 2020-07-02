Brandon Torres

Skip to content
Top Stories
McDonald’s halts plan to reopen dining room amid increase in COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
U.S. coronavirus deaths may be 28% higher than official count, study estimates
Little evidence protests fueled increase of coronavirus cases in U.S., public health experts say
Hospitals across America prepare for another surge as number of COVID-19 cases climb
Lake Elsinore man dies of coronavirus 1 day after posting his regrets over attending party
Top Stories
18-year-old Fontana man arrested on suspicion of downloading, distributing child porn
Top Stories
Vanilla Ice having Fourth of July weekend concert in Texas despite surge in coronavirus cases
Thursday forecast: Warmer temps heading into the weekend
U.S. coronavirus deaths may be 28% higher than official count, study estimates
Author Matthew Solomon on how to have honest and open anti-racist conversations
Video
Popular fair foods you can make at home with author and chef George Geary
Video
L.A. Rams introducing a free virtual youth football camp
Video
Making cooking effortless with Thermomix® TM6™
Video
Shaquille O’Neal on the launch of Shaq-a-roni pizza with Papa John’s
Video
18-year-old Fontana man arrested on suspicion of downloading, distributing child porn
Lake Elsinore man dies of coronavirus 1 day after posting his regrets over attending party
USC reverts to online classes for fall semester a month after announcing students would return to campus
Newsom orders new coronavirus restrictions in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura counties ahead of Fourth of July
Video
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with sex-trafficking probe
Video
What’s open and closed in SoCal July 4 weekend as coronavirus cases surge across the state
Video
Coronavirus outbreaks traced to parties and family gatherings as L.A. County sees spike in hospitalizations
Video
Supreme Court blocks House from seeing Mueller grand jury documents, plans to take up case next term