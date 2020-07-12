Braxton Shaw

Skip to content
LAPD officer accused of falsifying gang records faced earlier credibility questions but stayed on elite unit
Victim’s family calls for unity after arrest of 2 people in beating of 80-year-old man in Lancaster
17 sailors, 4 civilians injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship
L.A. tenants impacted by COVID-19 can apply for $2,000 in rent relief from city next week
Video
‘We just try to keep our distance’: As heat wave scorches SoCal, many head to the beach to cool down
Video
Early morning fire destroys much of 249-year-old San Gabriel Mission church
Video
As Lake Piru search for Naya Rivera enters 5th day, officials again checking cabins and surrounding area
Video
Santa Monica Burger King employee files complaint after death of co-worker with COVID-19 symptoms
Video