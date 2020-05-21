Skip to content
Breonna Taylor
FBI opens investigation into police shooting death of Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor
Orange County submits plans for accelerated reopening after reporting highest number of daily deaths
Video
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying
L.A. County’s coronavirus death toll tops 2,000 as officials announce progress in slowing spread
Video
Orange County reports its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, fatalities after 8 die at nursing homes
Video
Lori Loughlin to plead guilty in college admissions scandal; deal includes 2 months prison time
Video
Morongo and other Coachella Valley casinos to reopen Friday, despite plea from Newsom to stay closed
Fontana school district to hold graduation ceremonies at Ontario airport, Auto Club Speedway