U.S. eases international travel restrictions, allows nonessential trips to about 20 locations abroad
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of planned Trump visit
California’s COVID-19 crisis being fueled by raucous parties, young adults
CDC warns people not to drink hand sanitizer after 4 deaths reported in southwest U.S.
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. could reach nearly 300,000 by December, researchers project
U.S. cruise industry suspends operations through October
Arrests continue to increase on U.S.-Mexico border, CBP data shows
Hermosa Beach adds staff to help police enforce face covering rule in crowded areas
More than 2,000 unaccompanied children expelled from U.S. since March
ACLU has filed nearly 400 lawsuits against Trump administration
Facebook bans ads from Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump super PAC
Easy summer bbq recipes using pantry staples with lifestyle expert and blogger Kathy Copcutt
‘Black Girl Sunscreen’ with founder Shontay Lundy
News Nation premieres Sept. 1 on WGN America
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on budget cuts and protest policy reforms
Celebrating National Oyster Day with Manuela restaurant in DTLA
brian hook
U.S. special envoy for Iran stepping down, Secretary Pompeo says
Over 17,000 California prisoners — 70% more than earlier estimate — could be released early due to COVID-19
At least 2 stabbed in large brawl at Anaheim hotel
L.A. Mayor Garcetti authorizing power and water shutoffs at houses and businesses hosting large parties
16 port staffers detained in connection with deadly Beirut explosion, judge says
California’s COVID-19 crisis being fueled by raucous parties, young adults
Hacienda Heights pastor charged with sex crimes against girls; additional victims sought
California’s Central Valley among areas seeing increasing number of coronavirus cases, Birx says