Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California allows in-store shopping across state with approval by county health officials
Video
Top Stories
WHO pauses testing of hydroxychloroquine in its search for COVID-19 treatments
Betty White says she’s doing perfectly fine despite the coronavirus pandemic
Kenny Loggins performs ‘Footloose’ at an empty Hollywood Bowl to raise money for COVID-19 relief
All-you-can buffets, self-serve salad bars face uncertain future in the age of coronavirus
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Virgin Orbit fails on 1st rocket launch attempt off SoCal coast
Top Stories
California allows in-store shopping across state with approval by county health officials
Video
Monday forecast: Warm and sunny skies
Video
California’s new guidance for reopening places of worship includes limiting attendance to 25% capacity, fever screenings
Video
Queen guitarist Brian May says he ‘could have died’ after suffering heart attack
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
USO West President Bob Kurkjian on their continuous support for military service members
Video
Top Stories
The Toy Insider with fun toys and games to keep kids entertained this summer
Video
Kicking off grilling season this Memorial Day with The Infatuation’s top picks for BBQ in L.A.
Video
Flight expert Scott Keyes on air travel mistake fares and peak season deals
Video
Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf on iconic season in ESPN’s “The Last Dance”
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.50 A walk in the park | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.49 World Meditation Day | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Journalism in the time of COVID-19 with Aaron Nolan | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S1 Ep.4 The One With George Stephanopoulos | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.48 Relief for the restaurant industry? | Coronavirus Daily
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
BRIAN MAY
Queen guitarist Brian May says he ‘could have died’ after suffering heart attack
Most Popular
Struggling rental car companies expected to sell vehicles at deep discounts
Video
California allows in-store shopping across state with approval by county health officials
Video
WWII-era planes honor veterans, 1st responders with SoCal flyover on Memorial Day
Video
California will allow churches and places of worship to reopen at 25% capacity, with required temperature screenings
Video
Scientists discover world’s largest volcano is sitting beneath 2 small rocky peaks in Hawaii
WWII-era aircraft to fly over Southern California in Memorial Day tribute to veterans, health care workers
Video
Bay Area woman arrested after racist notes targeting Asian Americans were posted at homes