british columbia

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
FAQ about stimulus checks
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Facebook will take down some, but not all, posts promoting anti-stay-at-home protests
Video
Top Stories
White House to hold call with governors following demands for more testing supplies
U.S. oil prices plunge more than 40%, the lowest in 34 years
Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds because of COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Lives are at stake’
Dramatic photos show health workers face anti-lockdown protesters in Colorado
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Facebook will take down some, but not all, posts promoting anti-stay-at-home protests
Video
Top Stories
White House to hold call with governors following demands for more testing supplies
U.S. oil prices plunge more than 40%, the lowest in 34 years
Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds because of COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Lives are at stake’
Dramatic photos show health workers face anti-lockdown protesters in Colorado
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Dr. Anne Rimoin on COVID-19 testing kits, results and potential immunity
Video
Top Stories
Stay at Home!: Explore inside the Walt Disney archives virtually
Video
Tips for pet owners who are working from home with animal behavior consultant Erin Askeland
Video
CEO of Casa L.A. Wende Julien on how they are staying connected virtually with their foster care children
Video
Stylist Jen Principe with tips on how you can dress comfy at home
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.26 Keeping Veterans Connected Amid Self-Isolation | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.25 COVID-19 and the Immunocompromised | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Coronavirus & Real Estate | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins
Ep.24 Love in the time of COVID | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Unchained! with Jane Velez-Mitchell | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News
british columbia
6.3M Earthquake Strikes Area Off British Columbia Coast a Day After Series of 5 Temblors Hit Region
‘Lock Your Doors’: Manhunt for 2 Teens Suspected of Killing 3 People in British Columbia Expands to Manitoba
Missing Teens Suspected of Killing Young Couple, Unidentified Man in British Columbia: Police
15th Foot Washes Up on West Vancouver Shore Since 2007, But Authorities Are Not Alarmed
Canadian Atheist Couple to Get $12K After School Bars Child Over Complaints About Holiday Celebrations
More british columbia Headlines
Canadian Rapper Jon James Dies at 34 After Stunt for Music Video Goes Wrong
Mourning Orca Whale Swims With Dead Body of Her Calf For More Than Two Weeks Off Coast of Northwest U.S., Canada
Mystery Deepens as 14th Dismembered Human Foot Washes Up on British Columbia Beach
Canadian Oysters Sicken Dozens in California, Officials Say
‘You’re Not Dying on My Watch’: Canadian Vets Help Save Neglected Dog Covered in 100,000 Fleas
Video Shows California Sea Lion Grab Girl, Pull Her Into Water Off British Columbia Coast
‘He Made a Mistake That Cost Him His Life’: Canadian Mom Posts Heart-Wrenching Photo of Son Who Died After Drug Overdose to Warn Others
Object Found Near Canada’s Pacific Coast is Not Lost Bomb or Nuclear Weapon, Navy Officials Say
Seal Escapes Hungry Killer Whales by Jumping Onto Tour Boat
Baby the Cat Attacks 7 Pit Bulls in Canada, Sending One to Vet and Dog’s Owner to ER
Most Popular
Grocery stores may need to ban customers from coming inside because of Covid-19
Video
‘This is the worst it’s ever been’: L.A. Mayor announces city worker furloughs during State of the City address
Video
Dramatic photos show health workers face anti-lockdown protesters in Colorado
Man disguised as police officer kills 16 in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
Far more people have had coronavirus with no symptoms, studies suggest
Video: Driver, passenger run away after smashing car through Rowland Heights home
Video
Tips on how to coronavirus-proof your home