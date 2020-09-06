Skip to content
cal fire san bernardino
El Dorado Fire burns more than 3,000 acres as Yucaipa-area residents remain under evacuation orders
El Dorado Fire burns more than 3,000 acres as Yucaipa-area residents remain under evacuation orders
Live
Bobcat Fire: 1,000-acre blaze rapidly spreading in Angeles National Forest near Azusa; structures threatened
Surveillance video shows bags of USPS mail being dumped in Glendale spa parking lot
At 121 degrees, Woodland Hills hits all-time heat record for L.A. County
Extreme heat stresses power grid amid massive Creek Fire in Sierra National Forest; 3 million California utility customers could lose power
Rolling blackouts ‘likely’ with California power grid expected to near record demand due to extreme heat
California and other states plan for budget cuts as Congress deadlocks on more coronavirus aid