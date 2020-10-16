Skip to content
California Proposition 25: Getting rid of cash bail
California Proposition 24: Expanding data privacy laws
California Proposition 23: Establishing new care standards at kidney dialysis clinics
California man who attacked protesters avoids federal prison
Chef Ludo on his new pop up ‘Ludobab’
First-ever drive-in cinema in the heart of Hollywood at Post 43
Roland Martin on his emotional voting experience and the importance of voting
The sleep doctor Dr. Michael Breus on brain fog and how to get rid of it
Professor Jessica Levinson recaps Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s three days of questioning
California 2020 propositions
California Proposition 25: Getting rid of cash bail
California Proposition 24: Expanding data privacy laws
California Proposition 23: Establishing new care standards at kidney dialysis clinics
California Proposition 22: Classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as contractors, not employees
California Proposition 21: Letting cities implement stricter rent control
More California 2020 propositions Headlines
California Proposition 20: Rolling back reforms in criminal sentencing, parole and DNA collection
California Proposition 19: Letting senior homeowners pay lower property taxes if they move while raising taxes for some people with inherited property
California Proposition 18: Letting some 17-year-olds vote in primary and special elections
California Proposition 17: Restoring the voting rights of people on parole
California Proposition 16: The return of affirmative action in public hiring, contracts and college admissions
California Proposition 15: Raising taxes on commercial properties worth more than $3M
California Proposition 14: Funding medical research that uses stem cells
Most Popular
Hollywood Hills rapper who boasted about getting rich from EDD fraudulently received $1.2M in benefits: Feds
California propositions: A guide to the 12 statewide measures on the 2020 ballot
Newsom: California will appeal Trump administration’s rejection of state’s request for wildfire disaster aid
San Bernardino teacher arrested after allegedly sending ‘sexually charged’ messages to middle school student
Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay indicted in overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
2nd fire to erupt at vacant Splash Kingdom water park in Redlands this year investigated as ‘suspicious’
Ex-Mexican defense secretary helped cartel bring cocaine, other drugs into U.S.