california alcohol restrictions

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Help for seniors
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t be ‘widely available’ until several months into 2021
Top Stories
Recent coronavirus surge in California exacerbates inequities
Top Stories
LAPD officer who died after battling coronavirus was father-to-be
Gov. Newsom promises more protections for California’s essential workers as death toll exceeds 8,000
Video
As COVID-19 threatens new states, extra unemployment aid expires with Congress still haggling over next steps
McDonald’s and Chipotle will require customers to wear masks amid surge in COVID-19 cases
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Officials: ‘Men’s rights’ lawyer accused in NJ ambush flew to California to kill fellow attorney
Top Stories
$10K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of boy in La Puente
Deputies seek man who punched Lancaster coffee shop worker after being asked to wear a mask: LASD
Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t be ‘widely available’ until several months into 2021
Recent coronavirus surge in California exacerbates inequities
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Latest trends and hottest toys of summer with The Toy Association
Video
Top Stories
Mental health awareness for communities of color with ‘Can I Be Vulnerable’ creator BJ Williams
Video
Burn up to 750 calories in a 45 minute workout with F45 training
Video
Nick Hanna, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, talks federal crackdown on paycheck protection program loan fraud
Video
Leading hospitality expert and ‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer on resetting hospitality & small businesses amid pandemic
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.59 Beating the odds | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Mental health in the media with Mark Joyella | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S2 Ep.6 The One with the Baby on the Bus| Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Astronaut & Apollo 11 CAPCOM Charlie Duke recalls harrowing moon landing | Frank Buckley Interviews
Video
S2 Ep.5 The One with Five Steaks and an Eggplant| Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
california alcohol restrictions
California issues strict alcohol restrictions with guidelines that define what’s considered a ‘meal’
Video
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom promises more protections for California’s essential workers as death toll exceeds 8,000
Video
LAPD officer who died after battling coronavirus was father-to-be
‘We were in shock’: Cellphone video of racist confrontation on Torrance street sparks hate crime investigation
Video
LAFD battles massive commercial fire in Pico-Robertson area
Video
As U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million, more than 150 medical experts and others sign letter urging country to shut down
Video
Search for missing toddler leads to rescue of 23 kidnapped children in Mexico: Officials
CDC issues new guidelines in favor of opening schools
Video