California Assembly

UCLA researchers develop Breathalyzer-like diagnostic tool to test for COVID-19
New COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium to test up to 6,000 people a day
As California reopens, coronavirus ‘silent spreaders’ become a bigger risk
California church leaders prepare to reopen after state releases pandemic guidelines
L.A. County supervisors await health department’s OK on in-store shopping amid push to let some cities reopen sooner
DIY crafts with Tierra Encantada
SBE debuts new plant based delivery-only eatery Plant Nation
Results of COVID-19 antibody study in L.A. County with USC Lead Investigator Dr. Neeraj Sood
Foolproof seafood recipes with America’s Test Kitchen Julia Davison
TruConnect, federal and state program for free phone and broadband access expands for the newly-unemployed
S1 Ep.5 The One With the East German Laundry Detergent | Friends with Friends podcast
Ep.50 A walk in the park | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Ep.49 World Meditation Day | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Journalism in the time of COVID-19 with Aaron Nolan | The News Director’s Office
S1 Ep.4 The One With George Stephanopoulos | Friends with Friends podcast
CA Assembly to question Newsom’s administration about plan to fill budget deficit created by pandemic
Struggling rental car companies expected to sell vehicles at deep discounts
47 of California’s counties— but not L.A. — can now reopen barbershops, hair salons with modifications
California church leaders prepare to reopen after state releases pandemic guidelines
Woman apologizes for calling police on black man in Central Park after viral video shows dispute over her unleashed dog
Scientists discover world’s largest volcano is sitting beneath 2 small rocky peaks in Hawaii
4 Minneapolis police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on black man, who later died
California allows in-store shopping across state with approval by county health officials
