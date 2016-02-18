California Department of Conservation

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
FAQ about stimulus checks
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Government relief loans to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Shake Shack and other chains draw complaints
Top Stories
Tom Hanks opens up about how coronavirus affected him, wife Rita Wilson differently
LAUSD Supt. Beutner to hold news conference Monday as district serves 10 millionth free meal during coronavirus closure
Video
Facebook will take down some, but not all, posts promoting anti-stay-at-home protests
Video
White House to hold call with governors following demands for more testing supplies
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Government relief loans to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Shake Shack and other chains draw complaints
Top Stories
Tom Hanks opens up about how coronavirus affected him, wife Rita Wilson differently
LAUSD Supt. Beutner to hold news conference Monday as district serves 10 millionth free meal during coronavirus closure
Video
Canada’s worst mass shooting leaves at least 18 people dead
Facebook will take down some, but not all, posts promoting anti-stay-at-home protests
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Convenient Fun Fitness Inc. is keeping kids moving and entertained online
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Anne Rimoin on COVID-19 testing kits, results and potential immunity
Video
Stay at Home!: Explore inside the Walt Disney archives virtually
Video
Tips for pet owners who are working from home with animal behavior consultant Erin Askeland
Video
CEO of Casa L.A. Wende Julien on how they are staying connected virtually with their foster care children
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.26 Keeping Veterans Connected Amid Self-Isolation | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.25 COVID-19 and the Immunocompromised | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Coronavirus & Real Estate | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins
Ep.24 Love in the time of COVID | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Unchained! with Jane Velez-Mitchell | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News
California Department of Conservation
California Orders Halt to Kern County Oil Spill Flowing Since 2003
Touring Site of Massive Kern County Oil Spill, Gov. Newsom Calls for Greater Oversight of State’s Petroleum Industry
CA Orders Chevron to ‘Take All Measures’ to Stop 800,000 Gallon Spill in Kern County
Gov. Newsom Orders Firing of State’s Top Oil, Gas Regulator Over Increase in Fracking Permits
Here Are Some of the Biggest Earthquakes in California History
More California Department of Conservation Headlines
Officials Say Gas Leak Causing Concern Among Locals Poses No Emergency Threat
SoCal Gas Has Permanently Stopped Leak in Gas Well Above Porter Ranch, State Confirms
Most Popular
Grocery stores may need to ban customers from coming inside because of COVID-19
Video
‘This is the worst it’s ever been’: L.A. Mayor announces city worker furloughs during State of the City address
Video
Dramatic photos show health workers face anti-lockdown protesters in Colorado
Man disguised as police officer kills 16 in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
Defying social distancing rules, demonstrators gather in Huntington Beach to protest California’s stay-at-home order
Video
Government relief loans to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Shake Shack and other chains draw complaints
Video: Driver, passenger run away after smashing car through Rowland Heights home
Video