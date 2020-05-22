Skip to content
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Officials give briefing as Riverside County is approved to move further into state reopening plan
Top Stories
Californians to receive calls, texts and emails about contract tracing from public health workers in an effort to curb COVID-19 spread
Nearly 3,700 businesses register to reopen in Ventura County as total number of coronavirus cases tops 900
Trump calls on governors to open churches, other houses of worship
Newsom: California will spend an extra $1.8 billion to respond to the coronavirus
Top Stories
80 million babies worldwide are missing out on routine childhood vaccines amid the pandemic, World Health Organization says
Top Stories
Officials give briefing as Riverside County is approved to move further into state reopening plan
Californians to receive calls, texts and emails about contract tracing from public health workers in an effort to curb COVID-19 spread
L.A. County reopens beach bike paths and allows indoor mall curbside pick-ups, car parades
Nearly 3,700 businesses register to reopen in Ventura County as total number of coronavirus cases tops 900
Top Stories
The Sleep Doctor Dr. Breus with solutions for those having sleep issues during quarantine
Top Stories
Decoding the discounts of Memorial Day sales with Consumer Savings and Money Expert Andrea Woroch
Protecting children from abuse during the pandemic with L.A. County DCFS Director Bobby Cagle
30 day body transformation with celebrity trainers Luther & Kathy Freeman
TaleFlick helping writers take their project to the big screen with their TaleFlick Discovery contest
Top Stories
Ep.50 A walk in the park | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Top Stories
Ep.49 World Meditation Day | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Journalism in the time of COVID-19 with Aaron Nolan | The News Director’s Office
S1 Ep.4 The One With George Stephanopoulos | Friends with Friends podcast
Ep.48 Relief for the restaurant industry? | Coronavirus Daily
california Department of Health Services
Sacramento County pulls plug on reopening fitness studios, small gatherings after state intervenes
Riverside County moves further ahead in state plan with reopening of malls, restaurants
California families eligible for free or reduced school meals can apply for P-EBT card with up to $365 per child
2 in custody after reported stolen truck involved in wrong-way, hit-and-run crash during pursuit in South L.A.
White House asks CDC to investigate coronavirus spread in L.A. area
L.A. County reopens beach bike paths and allows indoor mall curbside pick-ups, car parades
Nearly 3,700 businesses register to reopen in Ventura County as total number of coronavirus cases tops 900
Newsom: California will spend an extra $1.8 billion to respond to the coronavirus
