California Fire Relief

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Yosemite National Park will no longer require day-use reservation beginning Nov. 1
Top Stories
Playgrounds allowed to reopen in California with COVID-19 restrictions
Top Stories
40,000 airline workers facing layoffs on Thursday unless Congress comes up with aid
Coronavirus infections among U.S. children are rising, studies find
Newsom warns of possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 in California
Tennessee Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 cases
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78
Top Stories
Trump avoids condemning white supremacy in presidential debate
Suspect arrested after allegedly reversing stolen truck into Riverside police officer’s vehicle
California AG Becerra sues U.S. regulator in effort to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Gov. Newsom restricts use of rat poison in bid to protect California mountain lions
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
2010 NHL Stanley Cup Winner Brent Sopel shares dyslexia struggle in new documentary
Video
Top Stories
Internist and gastroentrologist Dr. Niket Sonpal on the health risks of eating too much black licorice
Video
Fall fashions under $100 with VICI
Video
Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston reacts to The New York Times’ story about President Trump’s tax returns
Video
Breaking Barriers: Three of the world’s top female ocean explorers talk trailblazing in ocean discovery and conservation
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
California Fire Relief
Coffee company donating profits to wildfire relief on National Coffee Day
Video
Most Popular
Trump avoids condemning white supremacy in presidential debate
‘Will you shut up, man?’ Biden addresses Trump in debate with contentious exchanges
Disneyland, Disney World layoffs: 28,000 workers in parks division to lose jobs due to pandemic, Disney says
Video
Fact-checking claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
L.A. County allows limited number of elementary schools to apply for waivers to reopen
Video
San Gabriel massage parlor owner facing federal charges related to sex trafficking 5 immigrant women: DOJ
When will I receive my mail-in ballot in California?