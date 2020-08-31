Skip to content
California Senate passes bill to extend eviction protections for tenants
Glendora wants $36K reimbursement for city response to ‘mansion party’ from homeowner, promoter
In memorial for more than 5,700 who died of COVID-19 in L.A. County, unions push for worker-led councils to help cite health violations
August was California’s deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic
Remittances from U.S. up in Mexico and Dominican Republic, but down elsewhere in Latin America
California implements new approach to reopening as state surpasses 700K coronavirus cases
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old rising basketball star in South L.A.
SoCal driver receives three speeding tickets in one day, CHP says
Conception dive boat disaster: Feds to reveal cause of blaze that killed 34 in October hearing
Protest erupts after deputies fatally shoot Black man who they say dropped handgun after punching one in the face in Westmont
Trump admin aims to remove endangered species protections for gray wolves
Celebrating National Eat Outside Day with Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks
Helping parents manage anxiety about school with psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser
Fun, fast and effective workouts for college students with fitness influencer Katie Austin
Dr. Jandial: Facts about fast-tracking a COVID-19 vaccine
Museum Monday: East L.A. painter and muralist George Yepes restoration of ‘El Tepeyac de Los Angeles’
California State University Chico
Chico university cancels in-person classes, tells students to vacate dorms after 30 test positive for coronavirus
Protest erupts after deputies fatally shoot Black man who they say dropped handgun after punching one in the face in Westmont
Decision to allow hair salons, malls to resume services indoors in L.A. County could come as early as Tuesday, officials say
‘We must do better’: 2 Salinas students who sat outside Taco Bell to use free WiFi get hotspot from school
SoCal driver receives three speeding tickets in one day, CHP says
Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with 20 more counts of sex abuse against victims aged 15 to 54: L.A. DA’s office
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old rising basketball star in South L.A.
LAUSD enrollment decline continues during online learning, with unexpected 6,000 kindergarten drop
