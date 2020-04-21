Skip to content
Top Stories
Top Stories
Californians For All
Healthy, able Californians urged to volunteer as state launches initiative to help communities amid COVID-19 crisis
Video
Most Popular
Newsom pushes back against reopening CA too soon, warns COVID-19 numbers ‘will go through the roof’ if that happens
Video
‘I just can’t do this’: Some parents stuck home with out-of-school children give up on distance learning
First 2 documented COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. occurred in Bay Area, autopsies reveal
While L.A. County reports total of 13,816 coronavirus cases, antibody study shows hundreds of thousands more could have had COVID-19 in the past
Video
There could be a 2nd, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter, CDC director warns
2nd girl dies after Pomona apartment fire
Video
Total number of L.A. County coronavirus cases tops 15,000 after significant backlog of results comes back; death toll rises to 663
Video