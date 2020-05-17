Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
U.S., European leaders weigh reopening risks without a vaccine
Video
Top Stories
More rooms needed as homeless Californians quarantine in hotels amid pandemic
Raging house party amid coronavirus ends when man shoots himself in the groin: LAPD
Judge denies request by ‘delusional’ Martin Shkreli to be released for COVID-19 research
Person with coronavirus attends Mother’s Day church service, exposes 180 in Butte County
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California’s prisons and jails have emptied thousands into a world changed by coronavirus
Top Stories
5-year-old boy and woman drown in Houston home of ex-Dodger Carl Crawford
Officials mishandled coronavirus outbreaks at Lompoc and Terminal Island prisons, lawsuits claim
Dozens displaced after fire forced demolition of 2-story apartment building in Historic South-Central
Video
Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in British Columbia during tour aimed at boosting morale
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Author Mallika Chopra on children’s emotional health during quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Take your daily coffee to the next level with 4th generation coffee roaster Lisette Gavina Lopez
Video
Learn4Life providing remote learning and delivery baby supplies to teen parents during COVID-19
Video
Scavenger hunt-like Your City Safari adventure offers families a fun new activity
Video
Shape up your qi for outdoor activity with Dao Labs CEO & Co-founder John G. McGarvey
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.45 A dangerous new cluster | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Everyday Food with Sarah Carey | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Ep.44 The next three months | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.43 Pillow talk: Tips for better sleep | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Josh Campbell, Former FBI Special Agent | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Carl Crawford
5-year-old boy and woman drown in Houston home of ex-Dodger Carl Crawford
Most Popular
11 firefighters injured, multiple buildings damaged after explosion in downtown L.A.
Video
Defying state orders, some Riverside County businesses and restaurants reopen
Video
Raging house party amid coronavirus ends when man shoots himself in the groin: LAPD
DTLA explosion that injured 12 firefighters apparently ignited at supplier for butane hash oil makers: LAFD
Video
‘COVID toes,’ other rashes may be rare coronavirus signs
Thunderbirds release flight path, schedule for Friday’s SoCal flyover to honor COVID-19 responders
Video
Criminal probe launched into downtown L.A. building explosion amid questions about stored oils
Video