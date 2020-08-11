Carmen Best

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Florida’s COVID-19 cases in children have increased 137% in the past month
Top Stories
Coronavirus surge makes U.S. a weak link in global economic recovery
Top Stories
San Quentin coronavirus disaster exposes a dangerous road to ‘herd immunity’
Russia approves world’s 1st coronavirus vaccine despite scientific skepticism
L.A. County tenants impacted by COVID-19 can apply for rent relief starting next week
Video
Trump administration weighs entry restrictions on U.S.-Mexico border due to COVID-19 concerns
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Postmarks are coming under scrutiny as states prepare for mail-in voting
Top Stories
Florida’s COVID-19 cases in children have increased 137% in the past month
Obamas, Bidens, Clintons to speak in next week’s Democratic National Convention
Coronavirus surge makes U.S. a weak link in global economic recovery
California’s earthquake early warnings to be standard feature of Android phones
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
DIY woodworking workshops with Santa Monica Board & Brush
Video
Top Stories
Alleviating neck and back pain with spinal neurosurgeon Dr. Lanman
Video
How to treat and avoid maskne with dermatologist Dr. Jessica Wu
Video
Author and journalist DW Gibson’s new book ’14 Miles’ documents his two years at the Mexican border construction
Video
Museum Monday: The Gamble House Virtual Tour, Garden & Neighborhood Tours
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Carmen Best
Seattle police chief to resign after City Council approves department cuts
Most Popular
Perseid meteor shower to peak starting Tuesday; here’s how to watch
Russia approves world’s 1st coronavirus vaccine despite scientific skepticism
5 people shot outside warehouse party in Harbor Gateway neighborhood
Video
‘Viva Las Office’: Las Vegas hotels offering work-from-Vegas travel packages
Onions sold at CA Trader Joe’s, Ralphs recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens 640 people
Video
Video shows deputies pointing guns at Black teens who witnesses say were victims wrongfully detained in Santa Clarita
Video
2 South L.A. brothers deliberately set up by LAPD in gang-framing scheme: Prosecutors