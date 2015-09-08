catalina island

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
FAQ about stimulus checks
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Rise in poisonings from cleaning products coincide with U.S. lockdowns
Top Stories
Rent, mortgage payments would be canceled during COVID-19 crisis under bill proposed by Rep. Ilhan Omar
WHO chief sends bleak warning, says worst of outbreak is yet to come
Government relief loans to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Shake Shack and other chains draw complaints
Tom Hanks opens up about how coronavirus affected him, wife Rita Wilson differently
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Rise in poisonings from cleaning products coincide with U.S. lockdowns
Top Stories
Rent, mortgage payments would be canceled during COVID-19 crisis under bill proposed by Rep. Ilhan Omar
WHO chief sends bleak warning, says worst of outbreak is yet to come
Government relief loans to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Shake Shack and other chains draw complaints
Tom Hanks opens up about how coronavirus affected him, wife Rita Wilson differently
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Author Alexa Shoen with tips for college grads and advice for getting a job in the COVID-19 economy
Video
Top Stories
Convenient Fun Fitness Inc. is helping keep kids moving and entertained online
Video
Dr. Anne Rimoin on COVID-19 testing kits, results and potential immunity
Video
Stay at Home!: Explore inside the Walt Disney archives virtually
Video
Tips for pet owners who are working from home with animal behavior consultant Erin Askeland
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.26 Keeping Veterans Connected Amid Self-Isolation | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.25 COVID-19 and the Immunocompromised | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Coronavirus & Real Estate | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins
Ep.24 Love in the time of COVID | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Unchained! with Jane Velez-Mitchell | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News
catalina island
Catalina Island sees tourism come to a halt amid coronavirus fears
Veterans Paddle From Catalina Island to Huntington Beach in Honor of Holiday
Great White Shark Leaves Behind 2 Teeth After Biting Man’s Kayak Near Catalina Island
43 Bales of Pot Worth $1 Million Found Floating Near Catalina Island
1 Dead After Crash Site Found on Catalina Island Amid Search for Missing Helicopter
More catalina island Headlines
Catalina Island, One of L.A. County’s Unofficial ‘Food Deserts,’ Parties Over New Grocery Store
Catalina Island’s Airport in the Sky Is Getting a Makeover Courtesy U.S. Marines
Former Navy SEAL Completes Marathon Swim From San Clemente Island to Catalina
Swim Areas Around Avalon Closed Due to Sewage Discharge
Earthquakes With Magnitudes of 3.5, 4.3 Strike Near Catalina Island and Santa Barbara County
Jet Skiers Interact With Orcas During Trip to Catalina Island; Whale Researcher Says Encounter Was Dangerous to Animals
‘I Was Being Chewed on,’ Catalina Island Dog Attack Victim Says After Saving His 6-Pound Terrier From 2 Larger Dogs
Coast Guard Officials Search for Man Who Fell Off Boat Near Catalina Island
Small Plane Crashes Near Airport on Catalina Island; 2 Occupants Hospitalized After Hoist Rescue: Report
Entangled Blue Whale May Be in Mexico: Officials
Most Popular
Rent, mortgage payments would be canceled during COVID-19 crisis under bill proposed by Rep. Ilhan Omar
Grocery stores may need to ban customers from coming inside because of COVID-19
Video
‘This is the worst it’s ever been’: L.A. Mayor announces city worker furloughs during State of the City address
Video
WHO chief sends bleak warning, says worst of outbreak is yet to come
Government relief loans to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Shake Shack and other chains draw complaints
Dramatic photos show health workers face anti-lockdown protesters in Colorado
Defying social distancing rules, demonstrators gather in Huntington Beach to protest California’s stay-at-home order
Video