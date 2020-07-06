Skip to content
Federal requirements on nursing home reporting can still leave families in the dark, advocates say
Ventura County reports 549 more cases of coronavirus for 4-day period including Fourth of July weekend
Woman who allegedly coughed on baby in social distancing dispute no longer works at San Jose school district
California’s ‘young invincibles’ increasingly infected by coronavirus, Newsom says
Fauci says U.S. rate of coronavirus spread is ‘really not good’
Federal requirements on nursing home reporting can still leave families in the dark, advocates say
Crews Fire near Gilroy destroys 2 homes, chars 5,400 acres
Supreme Court deals blow to another pipeline project, upholding ruling that blocks Keystone XL permit
2 children wounded, man in critical condition after shooting near Gardena
15-year-old killed, man wounded in exchange of gunfire in San Jacinto
Dr. Nana Afoh-Manin on the launch of MyCovidMD and Amazon Prime docuseries ‘Regular Heroes’
Authors Dr. Kristine Keane and Christie Pearce Rampone on their new book ‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life’
Award-winning journalist Lilliana Vazquez on her new podcast ‘DNA of a Maker’
Los Angeles Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge
Dr. Anne Rimoin shares ways to socialize safely amid COVID-19 spike
S1 Ep.22 The One with the Ick Factor| Friends with Friends podcast
Ep.56 Back to the Basics | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
That’s How I Got to Memphis with Stephanie Scurlock | The News Director’s Office podcast
S1 Ep.20 The One with the Evil Orthodontist | Friends with Friends podcast
S1 Ep.21 The One with the Fake Monica | Friends with Friends podcast
CECILY ANNE AGUILAR
The second person accused of killing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen faced a judge for the first time
NorCal business founded by Gov. Newsom received up to $350K in federal coronavirus aid
International students may need to leave U.S. if their universities transition to online-only learning, ICE says
As more people go out, nearly 50% of coronavirus cases in L.A. County are among those 40 and under
13-year-old girl killed, 8-year-old brother seriously injured in violent carjacking outside Pico Rivera business
Fireworks light up L.A. sky on 4th of July
Coronavirus can float in air — and experts say WHO and CDC should tell people that
Amy Cooper charged after calling 911 during confrontation with Black man in Central Park