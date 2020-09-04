Skip to content
Outdoor movie screenings offered across L.A. as theaters stay closed due to pandemic
‘I will not take his word for it’: Sen. Harris says she wouldn’t trust Trump on COVID-19 vaccine
Facing pandemic and mail-in ballot fears, election officials in L.A. and other cities turn to alternative voting sites
L.A. teachers union opposes opening campuses for students with disabilities, English learners
Federal judge blocks Trump admin from detaining migrant children in hotels
Center Theatre Group lays off more than half of its staff amid pandemic
Unions threaten nationwide work stoppages in support of Black Lives Matter movement
Residents ordered to evacuate as firefighters battle 400-acre blaze in Yucaipa area
Wildfire north of Fresno forces evacuation of campsite, community near Shaver Lake
L.A. Metro TAP cards are now on iPhone and Apple Watch to limit contact amid pandemic
Outdoor movie screenings offered across L.A. as theaters stay closed due to pandemic
Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group lays off more than half of its staff amid pandemic
3 missing SoCal girls rescued, human traffickers arrested in Long Beach sting: Police
Residents ordered to evacuate as firefighters battle 400-acre blaze in Yucaipa area
Surveillance video shows bags of USPS mail being dumped in Glendale spa parking lot
Feds seek public’s help in finding ‘a guy in a jet pack’ flying at 3,000 feet near LAX
Man injured in exchange of gunfire with Fontana police at San Bernardino gas station: Officials
L.A. judge orders release of man who spent nearly 2 decades in prison after conviction at age 15
80-year-old grandfather has died weeks after violent robbery in Lancaster grocery store, family says