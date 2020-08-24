Skip to content
Sacramento health officials consider paying some COVID-19 patients $1,000 to stay home
2nd L.A. Metro bus driver dies of COVID-19 complications
First cases of newborns with COVID-19 in L.A. County reported
California Senate’s daily session canceled after lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
Newsom: California signs $1.4B deal to more than double state’s COVID-19 testing capacity
COVID-19 vaccine study enrolling volunteers in Los Angeles
Sacramento health officials consider paying some COVID-19 patients $1,000 to stay home
Witnesses: Suspect in double killing at Kenosha protest was ignored by police as he left scene with rifle
Hundreds gather in downtown L.A. amid nationwide protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin
Convicted O.C. terrorist on supervised release indicted on meth charges
Arson suspected as cause of San Diego Navy ship fire; sailor being questioned
Former CDC Acting Director Dr. Richard Besser with insight to help parents weigh the risks and benefits of kids returning to school
Fashionable finds under $25 with the new online fashion brand Blush Mark
The hits and misses of the RNC with CSULB Assoc. Professor Jason Whitehead
Explore the great outdoors with dining destinations at the Anaheim Packing District
Preview of National Dog Day and new pet care podcast ‘Doc Halligan Unleashed with Joey Villani’
Charlotte Convention Center
GOP formally nominates President Trump for 2nd term on 1st day of Republican National Convention
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing 60-year-old neighbor in San Clemente after trash can dispute
‘That’s 2020’: Photographer’s viral California wildfire image ‘a sign of the times’
Officer who shot Jacob Blake ID’d; teen police admirer arrested in killings of 2 during protest in Kenosha
Dodgers-Giants, other MLB games postponed in growing sports boycott over Jacob Blake police shooting
L.A. Mayor Garcetti ‘strongly disagrees’ with new CDC guidelines, says asymptomatic people should still get tested for COVID-19
Witnesses: Suspect in double killing at Kenosha protest was ignored by police as he left scene with rifle
3 NBA playoff games postponed, including Lakers’, due to boycott over Jacob Blake shooting
