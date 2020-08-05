Skip to content
Top Stories
Trump considers delivering convention speech from White House
Top Stories
2nd stimulus checks: Both parties hope to reach deal this week on package with $1,200 payments
Video
Top Stories
30 COVID-19 cases reported at Westlake District Food 4 Less; workers demand better protections
Video
Coronavirus fears complicate Apple Fire evacuation plans in Inland Empire
Georgia 2nd grader tests positive for coronavirus after attending the 1st day of school
L.A. County won’t consider waivers to reopen elementary schools for in-person classes due to high COVID-19 rates
Top Stories
Video
Man arrested after crash involving Tesla, Ferrari in Beverly Hills
Video
Smoking weed is not good for your heart, can ‘trigger’ cardiovascular events, studies say
Trump encourages mail voting in Florida but sues Nevada over plan to send ballots to voters
Top Stories
Full outdoor workout at Athletic Society in Thousand Oaks
Video
Top Stories
Freeband, hand sanitizer wristbands made with reusable and refillable silicone
Video
Meal prep and cooking tips during the pandemic with celebrity chef Alton Brown
Video
Journalist and author Lesley M.M. Blume on her new book that reveals secret propaganda about the atomic bombings in Japan
Video
New Sugar Factory at Westfield Century City now open for outdoor dining and take-out
Video
Cherokee County
Most Popular
Husband of L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey charged with assault after waving gun at protesters
Video
Man arrested after crash involving Tesla, Ferrari in Beverly Hills
Video
Video
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate named as likely causes for Beirut explosion
Video
More than 70 killed, 3,000 hurt after massive explosion that rocked Beirut and flattened port
Video
