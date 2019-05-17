Skip to content
chicago police department
Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck, former LAPD chief, hands over reins to Chicago police force
13 Wounded at Chicago House Party
2 Reputed Gang Members Sentenced for ‘Horrific’ Revenge Killing of 9-Year-Old Boy in Chicago
Chicago Police Arrest 53 People After Infiltrating Secret Online Groups Selling Guns and Drugs on Facebook
Chicago Mayor Fires City’s Retiring Police Superintendent Over ‘Ethical Lapses,’ Misleading Public
More chicago police department Headlines
Ex-LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Named Chicago’s Interim Police Superintendent
Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Rumored to Become Interim Police Superintendent in Chicago
3 Teens Arrested in Caught-on-Video Beating of Screaming Girl With Special Needs in Chicago: Police
Girl Seen on Video Being Brutally Attacked by Group May Have Been Sexually Assaulted Off-Camera: Chicago Police
Chicago Police Release Bodycam Footage of Jussie Smollett Reporting Attack
Chicago Woman, Daughter Charged in Killing of Pregnant Teen Whose Baby Was Cut From Womb
24-Year-Old Mother Killed Shielding Baby Daughter From Gunfire in Chicago, Police Say
Chicago Officer Fired After Being Recorded Asking Teen for Sex in Return for Impounded Car
Baby Cut From His Mother’s Womb After She Was Brutally Killed in Chicago Has Opened His Eyes
Horrific Details Emerge in Killing of Pregnant Chicago Teen, Whose Unborn Baby Was Cut From Womb
Most Popular
LAUSD serves 10 millionth free meal during coronavirus closure
Video
Rent, mortgage payments would be canceled during COVID-19 crisis under bill proposed by Rep. Ilhan Omar
Grocery stores may need to ban customers from coming inside because of COVID-19
Video
U.S. oil prices crash below $0 a barrel — a record low
‘This is the worst it’s ever been’: L.A. Mayor announces city worker furloughs during State of the City address
Video
WHO chief sends bleak warning, says worst of outbreak is yet to come
L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva holds weekly news conference on COVID-19 outbreak