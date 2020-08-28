Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
O.C. Fair opens food drive-thru at fairgrounds in Costa Mesa
Video
Top Stories
28 L.A. County children sickened by rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19
Top Stories
Only people who’ve had COVID-19 can visit tropical islands in Brazil
Kids can carry coronavirus in nose, throat for weeks, study finds
California leaders reach deal to extend eviction protections for tenants
As more businesses and schools reopen, colleges around the U.S. see surges in coronavirus cases
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
O.C. Fair opens food drive-thru at fairgrounds in Costa Mesa
Video
Top Stories
U.S. has detained at least 660 children in hotels since March before expelling them from country
Jacob Blake’s father: Conversation with Biden, Harris was like ‘speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters’
On 50th anniversary of Chicano Moratorium peace march in East L.A., a Mexican American veteran talks about fighting in the Vietnam War
Video
Advisory issued after shark was spotted in Huntington Beach
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
‘A true fighter’: Tributes pour in after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death at 43
Video
Top Stories
Etsy’s back-to-school trends with Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson
Video
Vice News correspondent Roberto Ferdman on their new documentary about Breonna Taylor
Video
The Gentle Barn open for drive-thru tours and launching virtual online classes
Video
Kids baking subscription box, Baketivity, provides easy to follow recipes with pre-measured ingredients
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Chicano Moratorium
On 50th anniversary of Chicano Moratorium peace march in East L.A., a Mexican American veteran talks about fighting in the Vietnam War
Video
Most Popular
‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Video
L.A. County hair salons, barber shops not allowed to resume indoor services yet despite new state guidelines
Video
‘We’re going to be more stubborn this time’: Newsom unveils new 4-tier system for slower business reopenings
Video
Celebs react with shock, grief and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman
Video
‘A true fighter’: Tributes pour in after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death at 43
Video
28 L.A. County children sickened by rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19
17-year-old charged with homicide in triple shooting that killed 2 protesters in Kenosha
Video