Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Cotton masks won’t protect you from wildfire smoke, doctors warn
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases dropping so low in L.A. County that officials could soon seek to reopen schools
Top Stories
CDC director: COVID-19 deaths should start dropping across U.S. by next week
American Airlines will temporarily halt flights to 15 small cities across U.S. as pandemic continues
1 in 5 U.S. nursing homes faced major PPE shortages even as Trump administration promised help: Study
Medical workers sue Riverside hospital, alleging they were told to return to work while recovering from COVID-19
Top Stories
1 killed after SUV crashes into tree, catches fire alongside 210 freeway in Azusa
Top Stories
Cotton masks won’t protect you from wildfire smoke, doctors warn
Housing advocates, renters stage rally to extend moratorium on evictions in L.A. County
As wildfires ravage California, here’s how you can help the victims
Building owner could face 68-year sentence after being charged in DTLA blast that injured 12 firefighters
Congressman Adam Schiff on Joe Biden’s DNC speech, Kamala Harris’ potential open Senate seat, Steve Bannon’s arrest and the fight to restore the Postal Service
Top Stories
Tips to help kids cope with the stress of online learning with health and human behavior expert Dr. Alok Trivedi
Sushi with Attitude, aiming to fuse sushi and musubi together
Sweat, dance and burn calories with AKT
LA Times political writer Seema Mehta recaps the Democratic National Convention
chino city council
2 L.A. County sheriff’s captains on leave after sex assault allegations
German shepherd locked up in San Bernardino shelter for over a year due to legal battle
30 O.C. schools get waivers for in-class instruction as region grows closer to getting off state watchlist
At least 5 dead as California wildfires char hundreds of square miles, continue to threaten thousands of homes
Man found dead in Baldwin Park home killed himself after fatally shooting stepdaughter, injuring wife: LASD
College admissions scandal: Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal; Loughlin to be sentenced
COVID-19 cases dropping so low in L.A. County that officials could soon seek to reopen schools
Denver police say masked suspects intentionally set house fire that killed 5 family members