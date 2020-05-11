Chris Carr

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Descanso Gardens to reopen Saturday, nearly 2 months after closing amid coronavirus crisis
Top Stories
Riverside County says more teens and young adults should get tested for coronavirus, even if they don’t have symptoms
Trump abruptly ends press conference after heated exchange with reporters
California counties push to reopen ahead of state guidelines; some could see plans approved Tuesday
Doctors face ‘nearly an impossible situation’ as they ration experimental drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Descanso Gardens to reopen Saturday, nearly 2 months after closing amid coronavirus crisis
Top Stories
Hammer-wielding man fatally shot after confrontation with deputies in Laguna Niguel
Eric Garcetti says L.A. considering opening up streets for pedestrian use
Video
Riverside County says more teens and young adults should get tested for coronavirus, even if they don’t have symptoms
1 of largest uncontrolled pieces of space debris passed over L.A., NYC before landing in Atlantic Ocean Monday
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Financial expert Steve Siebold with 5 financial steps to take during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Paul Shaffer’s daughter Victoria Shaffer fostering 9 puppies during quarantine
Video
Healthe company on using UV light technology to fight COVID-19
Video
Personal Trainer Melissa Alcantara on her new book Fit Gurl
Video
SoCalGas offering financial assistance through their CARE program
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.41 Youth mentoring during COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.40 Wedding planning in a pandemic | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Modern Luxury with Chris Gialanella | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Ep.39 Pomp and Circumstance | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.38 Back on the beach | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
5 Live
Chris Carr
Georgia AG appoints black district attorney to take over Ahmaud Arbery case
Most Popular
L.A. County beaches to reopen for active-use only starting Wednesday; masks to be required: Officials
Eric Garcetti says L.A. considering closing some streets for pedestrian use
Video
From trails to businesses, here’s a list of what can reopen under L.A. County’s 5-stage plan
Video
Tesla CEO Elon Musk restarts work at Bay Area factory in violation of local orders
Video
Some businesses violated social distancing measures during L.A. County’s first days of reopening
Video
California coronavirus pandemic appears to have stabilized — but worst may be yet to come
Video
1 of largest uncontrolled pieces of space debris passed over L.A., NYC before landing in Atlantic Ocean Monday