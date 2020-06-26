Skip to content
Chris Cassidy
NASA astronaut loses mirror amid spacewalk to upgrade power for space station
Fauci says White House task force ‘seriously considering’ pool testing for COVID-19
San Bernardino County to provide latest coronavirus updates
Live
Porto’s Bakery in Downey temporarily closes after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19
Video
U.S. hits new single-day high for number of confirmed COVID-19 cases
Video
L.A. County continues to ban most gatherings of people outside their household
Newsom says California is able to ‘pause’ reopening if necessary as state reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Video
3 dead after getting swept into ocean in Ventura County
Video