Take KTLA’s ‘Friends with Friends’ quiz

What was “Friends” originally called:

A. “Insomnia Cafe”

B. “Friends Like Us”

C. “Six of One”

D. All of the above

What show were Friends creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright working on when they created the concept of “Friends”?

A. “Dream On”

B. “Saved by the Bell”

C. “Full House”

D. “Murphy Brown”

Which “Friends” actor was working on a pilot about alien baggage handlers at LAX called “LAX 2194”?

A. David Schwimmer

B. Matthew Perry

C. Matt LeBlanc

D. James Michael Tyler

Director James Burrows took the cast, before they were famous, to what city on a private jet to bond before the show premiered (hint: Courtney Cox posted the picture on her Instagram last year)?

A. Las Vegas

B. New York City

C. Miami

D. Philadelphia

Courtney Cox starred in what famous rock star’s music video that put her on the map before “Friends”?

A. Guns N’ Roses

B. Bruce Springsteen

C. AC/DC

D. Metallica

Which “Friends” star’s father starred in the daytime soap “Days of Our Lives” as Victor?

A. Courtney Cox

B. Jennifer Aniston

C. Lisa Kudrow

D. David Schwimmer