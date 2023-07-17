Mark Hamill arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Mark Hamill says the force is with Rep. Adam Schiff, with the “Star Wars” actor making a fundraising pitch for the California Democrat’s Senate bid.

“Over the last six years, our democracy has been tested like never before. And in those dark times, Adam gave me hope,” a Monday email from Schiff’s Senate campaign and signed by Hamill said.

“Hope that our democracy would survive. Hope that not only would we get through this, but that we would come out on the other side and our democracy could be strong again,” said the actor.

Schiff is facing California Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter in a closely watched Democratic primary for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D).

“Here’s the thing — it would have been easy for Adam to stay on the sidelines, and let someone else take all the heat for defending our democracy against [former President Trump’s] many abuses of office,” the 71-year-old performer said of Schiff, who led the first impeachment inquiry against the 45th president in 2020.

“But instead he stood up, and led us through dark times. And as I got to know Adam better during those years, I saw true character and determination. A willingness to put himself and his career on the line to hold a dangerous demagogue accountable,” Hamill said.

Hamill has been a frequent Trump critic, saying in 2018 that the “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader wasn’t as bad as the then-commander in chief and 2024 White House hopeful.

Noting that he is a “lifelong Californian,” Hamill said, “I know we need someone who will get stuff done.”

“And nobody will be a more fearless or tireless fighter for our democracy and our state than Adam Schiff. Nobody,” Hamill said. “And with Trump running again, Adam is the best person possible to keep holding him accountable.”