Whether you want to visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” or the “Thrill Capital of the World,” California is home to some of the “best” theme parks in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Multiple theme parks from the Golden State were ranked among the best theme parks in the U.S. All the California-based amusement parks that are on the list are in Southern California.

The California-based theme parks that made the list include:

Knott’s Berry Farm

Six Flags Magic Mountain

SeaWorld San Diego

Disneyland

Universal Studios, Hollywood

U.S. News and World Report created a list of the “best” theme parks in the U.S. to help families decide which theme park they should visit during vacations, according to the website.

Theme parks from Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania were also included on the list.

These are the Top 17 theme parks in the U.S., in no particular order:

Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio

Knott’s Berry Farm: Buena Park, California

Kennywood: West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Fun Spot America: Orlando, Florida

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari: Santa Claus, Indiana

Six Flags Magic Mountain: Valencia, California

Walt Disney World Resort: Orlando, Florida

SeaWorld San Diego: San Diego, California

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Tampa, Florida

Silver Dollar City: Branson, Missouri

Disneyland Park: Anaheim, California

Universal Orlando Resort: Orlando, Florida

Kings Island: Mason, Ohio

Knoebels Amusement Resort: Elysburg, Pennsylvania

Hersheypark: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal City, California