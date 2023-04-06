Disney and American Airlines is partnering with a popular travel influencer to give children with critical illnesses and their families a trip they’ll never forget.

Next Wednesday, Make-A-Wish will be flying 27 families from New York to Orlando, Florida for several days of fun at Walt Disney World Resort.

While the main event will be at Disney World, the flight itself will also offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

The families will board a charter flight and will be treated to several in-flight experiences, provided by American Airlines, including interactive games, special snacks and “surprise moments.” The flight will be hosted by Brian Kelly, a travel influencer known as “The Points Guy.”

Also on the docket is a performance and sing-along with Michael James Scott, who stars as Genie in the Broadway production of “Aladdin.”

The day will begin with a pre-fight celebration at John F. Kennedy International Airport which will include a special breakfast and a sending off by Make-A-Wish supporters. When travelers land in Orlando, they’ll be greeted by volunteers cheering their arrival.

The families will then head to a welcome reception at Disney World’s Give Kids the World Village resort, where they’ll stay for six days and seven nights.

All of the kids chosen for the “Best Flight Ever,” a spin on the popular “Best Day Ever” slogan, chose Walt Disney World Resort as their Make-A-Wish.

“Together, American Airlines, Disney, and The Points Guy are giving wish families a chance to make new memories away from hospital rooms and let wish kids be kids, which provides hope, strength and joy for children undergoing difficult medical treatments,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Motter added that these events not only fulfill wishes from sick children, but they also bring together communities through kindness and generosity.

Make-A-Wish and Disney have partnered to grant more than 145,000 wishes since 1980. American Airlines has been the organization’s longest-serving airline partner and has donated millions of travel miles every year for these special trips.

Throughout April, Make-A-Wish and its affiliates are asking anyone looking to make a difference to visit the World Wish Day online hub to find ways to get involved in the lead up to World Wish Day on April 29.

“Through this special flight experience, we hope these kids and their families can disconnect from their worries back home to feel the joy of travel and the full support of our team members,” said Caroline Clayton, vice president of communications and marketing at American Airlines.