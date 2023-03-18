After an “ambitious reimagining,” Disneyland President Ken Potrock on Saturday gave the opening remarks outside of the new Mickey’s Toontown section of the park, which reopens on Sunday.

“One of the things that we wanted to be able to do is recognize that this was going to be a land that was available not just to all of our guests and our families, but all children of all capabilities and all ages,” said Potrock. “We wanted to make sure that all of our guests, and especially our children with a variety of different capabilities and abilities, that this was a welcoming place for everyone.”

Several new attractions, interactive play experiences and other fun activities will be opened at what Potrock calls the “hot corner of the park.”

“Toontown lives right here in what I have been calling the ‘hot corner of the park,’” said Potrock. “The hot corner of the park encompasses when you walk right outside the gates of Toontown, it encompasses the Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theater, the small world attraction, the parade step off and so many other things.”

To book tickets to Disneyland and the new and improved Toontown, visit the Disneyland website.

Travis Schlepp contributed to this report.