This year, Disney’s Food and Wine festival made history by debuting the first-ever fully plant-based food menu at any Disney theme park.

Guests can try the new menu items, such as the Impossible Gyro Fries and the Bulgogi Fried Rice, at the Paradise Garden Grill in Disney California Adventure Park.

Other menu items include:

– Torta de Chilaquiles: Telera bread topped with green chilaquiles, chorizo beans, chipotle crema, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado.

– Bulgogi Fried Rice: topped with kimchi, pickled cucumbers, green onions and sesame seeds

– Impossible Gyro Fries: Spiced Impossible ground beef, cauliflower cheese sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and Tzatziki placed on top of a bed of waffle fries. The meal also comes with a side of Pita bread.

– Buffalo Mac and Cheese: Topped with roasted buffalo cauliflower and a ranch, carrot and celery salad.

– Blueberry/Peach Cobbler: A personal-sized cobbler packed with fresh blueberries and peaches and made with plant-based butter and sugar that hasn’t been processed with animal products.

Guests who purchase the “Sip and Savor Pass” for the Food and Wine event can use the tabs to buy sample sizes of the plant-based items, except for the torta.

The introduction of the plant-based menu is one of the ways the Disneyland Resort is doing its part to reduce emissions since food production contributes to one-third of the total greenhouse gases globally, a news release said.

Park guests who won’t attend the festival can also enjoy plant-based food offerings at various eateries across the resort. At Disneyland, Café Orleans, Golden Horseshoe and Rancho del Zocalo offer plant-based meals along with other restaurants.

Across the walkway at Disney California Adventure, plant-based food can be found at Lamplight Lounge, Lucky Fortune Cookery, Pym Test Kitchen and other eateries.

The Food and Wine Festival runs until April 25.