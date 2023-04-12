The Disneyland Resort is saying goodbye to Splash Mountain: the 33-year-old attraction is set to close on May 31 for an extensive reimaging process, Disneyland officials announced on Wednesday .

The last day of operation will be on May 30 and the ride will officially close on May 31, Disneyland officials said.

While the attraction itself isn’t getting torn down, it will undergo a complete makeover and return re-themed as a “Princess and the Frog” attraction titled “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which is scheduled to open in late 2024 at the U.S. Disney Parks.

“The ride will feature a new cast of original Disney characters, new music alongside favorite songs from the film, and the “alluring scent of beignets” will fill the attraction’s queue.” Disneyland officials said.

“The enchantment of the bayou will illuminate with a celebration during Mardi Gras season hosted by Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen. Mama Odie will joke with guests during their journey,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Jenifer Lewis is confirmed to return to her role for the attraction.

Familiar faces from the film, including Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis,

Eudora, Charlotte, “Big Daddy,” the King and Queen of Maldonia and Prince Ralphie, will be featured in the ride, officials announced.

New concept artwork of Mama Odie in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was also unveiled and officials confirmed the ride will have “dozens of new Audio-Animatronics” when it opens in 2024.

As depicted in this rendering, Mama Odie jokes with guests along their journey after a special display of her magic in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed in January.

The storyline of “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will pick up where the 2009 animated feature left off.

“Walt Disney Imagineering is creating an original, next-chapter story for Tiana. Within the attraction queue, guests will discover that she continues to grow her business with Tiana’s Foods – an employee-owned cooperative,” the Disney Parks Blog announced in February.

“Combining her talents with those of the local community, Tiana has transformed an aging salt mine and built a beloved brand.”

Throughout the attraction, guests will be able to see Tiana, Louis the alligator and a band of cute animals who play instruments made of natural materials that can be found in the bayou.

Guests will hear zydeco music, a blend of rhythm & blues that originated in Louisiana, throughout the journey.

Splash Mountain has been criticized in recent years due to the fact that it features characters and music from the 1946 animated feature “Song of the South,” a movie that has been criticized for its stereotypes of black men and its romanticized view of the post-Civil War South.

Fans called for Disney to redo the theme of Splash Mountain in 2020, amid a racial reckoning across the U.S.

Along with the ride closure, the theme park has removed other nods to Splash Mountain throughout the resort. In March, Lyrics from “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” were quietly removed from the set list of Disneyland’s Magic Happens parade.

The song also originated from the 1946 feature. Disneyland officials replaced the song with another song from the 1953 feature “Peter Pan.”

Along with the new ride, Princess Tiana fans can also enjoy a new restaurant, Tiana’s Palace, that will be coming to the resort at a later date.

Fans can also shop at Eudora’s Chic Boutique, located In New Orleans Square in Disneyland. The store sells appeal, decorations, household items and more.