While most people are getting ready for upcoming summer vacations, die-hard Disneyland fans are already looking forward to the fall season after the park announced more details about upcoming Halloween events.

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash, a popular Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, will go on sale for Magic Key holders on June 27 and then be available to the general public on June 29, officials announced.

Both ticket queues are expected to open no earlier than 9 a.m.

Guests interested in attending the party are encouraged to buy tickets once they become available since last year’s event sold out in less than a week. Ticket prices range from $134 – $189.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, will officially return to Disneyland Resort this upcoming Halloween season. This separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure Park is a seasonal guest -favorite, and will be returning on 25 select evenings between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31, 2023. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Haunted Mansion Holiday during Halloween Time at Disneyland Park features a merry makeover of the beloved eerie estate. Jack Skellington is behind the mayhem, decorating the mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Dedicated fans of the holiday house will look forward to spotting the annual bespoke gingerbread house on its precarious perch on the ballroom table. Other favorite sights await, including characters from the movie Sally, Zero and other Nightmare nasties on hand. (Disneyland Resort)

Plaza de la Familia is a cultural experience at Disney California Adventure that will honor Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos. (Disneyland Resort)

Halloween-themed cake at Plaza Inn at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

The Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween event includes rare character sightings, themed food and spooky-themed night entertainment. With an event ticket, guests can enter Disney California Adventure three hours before the event starts, typically at 6 p.m.

Last year, characters such as Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco” were seen during the event and guests could take photos with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

This year’s Halloween event will be available for 25 select nights between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31.

The party will take place on:

Sept. 5

Sept. 7

Sept. 10

Sept. 12

Sept. 14

Sept. 17

Sept. 19

Sept. 21

Sept. 24

Sept. 26

Sept. 28

Oct. 1

Oct. 3

Oct. 5

Oct. 8

Oct. 10

Oct. 12

Oct. 15

Oct 17

Oct. 19

Oct. 22

Oct. 24

Oct. 26

Oct. 29

Oct. 31

Disneyland officials also announced that popular Halloween-inspired ride overlays, such as Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, will return, along with new and returning food and entertainment offerings for the spooky season.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit will be back at Downtown Disney and the entire resort will be decorated in Halloween décor.

Disney fans can learn more about the Halloween events coming to the Disneyland Resort on the Disney Parks Blog.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the movie for a character. The story has been updated.