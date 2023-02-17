Disneyland guests can visit a galaxy far, far, away or get dressed up for a retro soirée during the resort’s after-dark events this spring.

The resort announced Friday that “Star Wars Nite” will return this May. The event will include a Star Wars inspired fireworks show, special treats, character interactions and more.

After-dark events give guests access to Disneyland after the park closes.

“Star Wars Nite” will take place on May 2,4,8 and 11 at Disneyland from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

A row of Stromtroopers looking over Tomorrowland at Disneyland. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The resort also announced the debut of a new after-hours event, “Throwback Nite, an after-hours soiree inspired by the debonair days of the ‘50s and ‘60s,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Guests will experience classic Disney music and entertainment to celebrate the park’s first decade throughout the event.

Mickey and friends will dawn retro outfits, various dance parties will happen across the resort and “Fantasy in the Sky,” a nighttime show, will pay homage to the first fireworks show that illuminated the Disneyland night sky in 1957, a news release said.

“Throwback Nite” will take place on April 18 and 20 at Disneyland from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Throwback Nite, an after-hours soiree inspired by the debonair days of the ‘50s and ‘60s, will take place at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA on April 18 and 20, 2023. (Disneyland Resort)

During each after-dark event, guests will also have access to unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party and commemorative keepsakes, such as a souvenir credential and event guide map.

Magic Key holders can purchase tickets for these events on Feb. 21. A ticket sale for the general public will be available on Feb. 23.

The ticket queues will be available on the Disneyland website and open no earlier than 9 a.m., according to the Disney Parks Blog.

A theme park reservation isn’t required for the after-hour events.