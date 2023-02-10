Disneyland officials announced Friday that the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been delayed by two and a half weeks.

The cartoon-themed land, which features “Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin,” “Mickey’s House,” “Minnie’s House,” and the new dark ride, “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” will now open on March 19 instead of the previously-announced opening date of March 8.

“Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March 19. We can’t wait for our guests to visit and experience the reimagined land.” Disneyland officials said.

A portion of the land is open for guests to ride “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” which opened in January as a part of Disneyland Resort’s kickoff celebration for the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

The re-imagined Toontown area is designed to have more green space for children to run around and play, and feature new activities.

Toontown will also include updates such as CenTOONial Park, Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond. Gadget’s Go Coaster has been renamed Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster.

A rendering of a reimagined Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park was shared by the park on Nov. 15, 2021.

Donald’s Boat and Duck Pond are coming to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

This artist concept photo shows a first look inside Goofy’s House coming to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Fan-favorite areas including “Mickey’s House,” “Minnie’s House,” and “Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin” will all return when the land reopens, Disneyland officials confirmed.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” announced that other new attractions will soon be coming to the Anaheim, California theme park.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace the Splash Mountain ride and is expected to open in late 2024. No closing date for Splash Mountain has been announced yet.

Disneyland also announced that Tarzan’s Treehouse, now known as the Adventureland Treehouse, will open during the year.