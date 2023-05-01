The Make-A-Wish non-profit organization was honored at Disneyland on Friday to celebrate its long-standing partnership with The Walt Disney Company.

The celebration came a day before World Wish Day, which was Saturday and marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the non-profit.

Disneyland dedicated three windows along Main Street U.S.A. to the Make-A-Wish organization to commemorate the partnership between the two companies.

One window was dedicated specifically to the Make-A-Wish foundation, while the others were dedicated to Chris Greicius and Frank “Bopsy” Salazar.

Greicius’ mother, Linda Pauling, started the Make-A-Wish organization after Greicius died of leukemia, while Salazar is the first recipient of an official wish granted by the organization and the first person to use their wish to visit Disneyland, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The Make-A-Wish windows are above Disney Wish Lounge on Main Street U.S.A. Walt Disney Imagineers worked with artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring the lounge, inspired by Disney’s upcoming animated film “Wish,” to life.

The lounge serves as a place “wish” kids and their families can rest and recharge during their visits to the resort, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The dedication marks the first time in Disneyland Park history that windows on Main Street U.S.A. have been dedicated to a non-profit organization.

Typically, the windows are dedicated to people, especially those who were in e instrumental in bringing Disneyland to life, according to Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock.

The Friday ceremony included remarks from Potrock, Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter and Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro.

“Since we began partnering with Make-A-Wish in 1980, wish-granting has been in our DNA. At every level across the company, Disney cast members are passionate about working with Make-A-Wish to create hope, happiness and make dreams come true,” Potrock said in a statement.

“Today, we are thrilled to celebrate our relationship with the very first window dedicated to an organization at Disneyland in honor of all Wish kids – past, present and future.”

Park guests can join the Make-A-Wish celebration by using the complimentary Wish Come True Disney PhotoPass Lens, which is available through the official Disneyland app.

The lens will be available until the end of May.