Performances for Disneyland’s popular nighttime show, “Fantasmic!,” will be paused until at least May 28, a Disneyland official confirmed with KTLA.

Officials previously said the show would be on a hiatus until at least May 14.

Nightly show performances were abruptly halted after a fire destroyed a large dragon prop during a performance on April 22.

As of Friday afternoon, upcoming show performances have been removed from the official Disneyland app.

“Performances of ‘Fantasmic!’ continue to be paused until at least May 28. We know our guests love and miss ‘Fantasmic!’ and Disneyland Resort teams are working hard to assess when we can bring back an adjusted show as quickly and safely as possible,” a Disneyland official told KTLA.

Disneyland also has a similar message on the show’s homepage on the theme park website.

The fire first ignited during the show’s finale on April 22, sparking first from the Maleficent dragon prop’s face before spreading to the rest of its body, videos from the scene showed.

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the park and nearby parking structures. Videos from the scene captured cast members evacuating packed crowds from the waterfront show viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

No cast members or guests were injured due to the fire, but about six cast members were treated for smoke inhalation, WDWNT, a Disney blog, reported.

In response to the fire, Disneyland told KTLA they would be “temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally” as a precautionary measure following the “Fantasmic!” prop fire.

The theme park said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation