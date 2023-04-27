Disneyland guests will soon be able to meet Ariel from the upcoming live-action movie “The Little Mermaid” at the theme park beginning in late May, officials announced Thursday.

Guests will be able to meet Ariel at the promenade near the “It’s a small world” attraction. Officials announced the new meet and greet as a way to celebrate the film’s upcoming release.

“We’re always looking for ways to build connection through the power of our stories, and we are excited for fans to enjoy meeting Ariel from both the animated and live-action stories at Disney Parks,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Disneyland officials didn’t specify how long the meet and greet will be available.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will also have its version of the Ariel meet and greet.

The new film, directed by Rob Marshall, is a live-action reimagination of the 1989 animated movie. The live-action film includes a star-studded cast, including Halle Bailey as Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula.

The cast also includes “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs in the role of Sebastian, Awkwafina will voice Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay of “Luca” will voice Flounder.

“The Little Mermaid” live-action movie will swim into theaters on May 26.