Star Wars fans can watch Star Wars films on select nights in May at the Disneyland Resort hotels to celebrate Star Wars Month.

The resort hasn’t specified which hotels or days the movies will be playing.

Kicking off on May 1, Star Wars Month will include the return of Hyperspace Mountain, “epic encounters,” special Star Wars Month merchandise and themed food and beverage items, according to Disneyland officials.

New food and beverage items will include the following:

Darth by Chocolate available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park during Star Wars Month in 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad is available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park during Star Wars Month in 2023. (Disneyland Resort)

A Grogu Sipper

Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal: Blue milk topped with strawberry and grape candy pebbles

Surabat Valley Mix: Sweet kettle corn

Niamos Mix: Sour cream and chive popcorn

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad: Salad greens, vegetables, roasted mushrooms and fried potato noodles

Fan-favorite food items like the Darth by Chocolate parfait will also return.

The complete list of the new food and beverage items coming to the theme park for Star Wars Month can be found online.

Guests who take photos with the Disney Photo Pass Magic Shots in Star Wars: Galaxy during the celebration will see a surprise appearance by BB-8 or BD-72 in their photos.

The new PhotoPass lens, available with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service, will allow parkgoers to customize their Mandalorian helmet and armor.

Photo pass lens use augmented reality to immerse guests in the Disney magic, the theme park said.

The celebration will conclude on June 4.