Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland is seen in this photo distributed on Aug. 3, 2021. (Disneyland Resort)

The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday that a new character would join the “Happiest Place on Earth” beginning Feb. 15.

Moon Girl, from Disney’s new animated series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” will be at the Hollywood Land area in Disney’s California Adventure Park.

The new character’s arrival is a part of “Celebrate Soulfully: a combination of food, entertainment, and experiences that highlight and celebrate Black stories,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Moon Girl will also be included in a special one-day entertainment celebration at the park. The festivities will include a cavalcade and a show in the Hollywood Land area.

Disney didn’t return KTLA’s request for comment regarding the special one-day celebration.

The theme park also didn’t specify how long Moon Girl would be at the California Adventure park.

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is a new show debuting on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The show follows “13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings into present-day New York City,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

“The duo works together to protect the Lower East Side neighborhood in New York City from danger.”

Disney fans can watch the new show on Disney Channel on Feb. 10 and Disney+ on Feb. 15.