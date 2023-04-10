“Rogers: The Musical,” a live theater production spawned from the Disney+ series, “Hawkeye,” will soon come to life at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland announced on Monday.

The 30-minute, one-act musical will premiere on June 30 with shows Tuesday through Saturday most weeks.

The show tells the story of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, and will also feature Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of the Avengers.

“The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, and Nick Fury sings!” the Disney Parks Blog said.

The theme park plans to offer merchandise, food and beverage offerings themed to the new show, which will be announced closer to the opening date.

The new show will include music from the Disney+ series, “Captain America: The First Avenger” and five new original songs written just for the musical, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The theme park initially shared a teaser for the new show on social media in February.

“Rogers: The Musical” is the first show to perform at the Hyperion Theater since its closure due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last show to play at the Hyperion Theater was “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion” before the resort shut down, Inside the Magic reported.