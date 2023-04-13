Disneyland will host its first-ever after-dark Pride event in June, Disneyland officials announced on Thursday.

The new after-dark event will occur on June 13 and 15 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. A three-hour pre-party will begin at 6 p.m on each night.

The event will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and allies and will include entertainment, photo opportunities, specialty food items, event merchandise and more.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy will participate in a Pride Nite Calvacade down Main Street U.S.A. while showing off their special outfits designed for the event.

Guests can also:

Dance the night away with Stitch at the Ohana Dance Party located on the Tomorrowland Terrace

Listen to music and dance under the stars during the Pride Nite Dance Club, which will be located along the Rivers of America

Try their hand at country line dancing at the Golden Horseshoe

Visit photo backdrops with inspirational messages or Disney characters at different locations throughout the theme park. Guests can also enjoy unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads during the event.

Visit popular attractions like Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be open throughout the night.

Tickets for the event go on sale for Magic Key holders on April 18 no earlier than 9 a.m. and will be available for the general sale on April 20 at the same time. Guests can purchase tickets on the Disneyland website